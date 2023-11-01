With a record of 6-3, the Maryland Terrapins' women's hoops squad's next matchup is at home versus the Northwestern Wildcats, tipping off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming Maryland games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Northwestern H 1:00 PM
Tue, Dec 12 Towson H 11:00 AM
Wed, Dec 20 JMU H 2:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Nebraska A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Minnesota A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Purdue H 4:30 PM
Tue, Jan 9 Michigan State A 6:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Ohio State H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Illinois H 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Michigan A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Penn State A 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Indiana H 7:00 PM
Tue, Feb 6 Rutgers A 8:30 PM
Sun, Feb 11 Illinois A 3:00 PM
Sun, Feb 18 Penn State H 1:00 PM

Maryland's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Northwestern Wildcats
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: Xfinity Center

Top Maryland players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Shyanne Sellers 9 18.1 6.1 5.0 2.0 0.6 43.9% (50-114) 36.4% (8-22)
Brinae Alexander 9 10.9 3.8 1.2 1.8 0.0 44.0% (33-75) 42.6% (26-61)
Jakia Brown-Turner 9 10.7 5.0 1.6 1.2 0.1 37.4% (34-91) 17.4% (4-23)
Bri McDaniel 9 10.6 2.9 1.9 1.7 0.2 41.2% (28-68) 36.4% (4-11)
Allie Kubek 9 8.9 5.0 0.3 0.8 0.3 58.2% (32-55) 42.9% (3-7)

