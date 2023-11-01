Buy Tickets for Maryland Terrapins Women's Basketball Games
With a record of 6-3, the Maryland Terrapins' women's hoops squad's next matchup is at home versus the Northwestern Wildcats, tipping off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.
If you're looking to go to see the Maryland Terrapins in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming Maryland games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Maryland's next matchup information
- Opponent: Northwestern Wildcats
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Xfinity Center
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Maryland's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Maryland players
Shop for Maryland gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Shyanne Sellers
|9
|18.1
|6.1
|5.0
|2.0
|0.6
|43.9% (50-114)
|36.4% (8-22)
|Brinae Alexander
|9
|10.9
|3.8
|1.2
|1.8
|0.0
|44.0% (33-75)
|42.6% (26-61)
|Jakia Brown-Turner
|9
|10.7
|5.0
|1.6
|1.2
|0.1
|37.4% (34-91)
|17.4% (4-23)
|Bri McDaniel
|9
|10.6
|2.9
|1.9
|1.7
|0.2
|41.2% (28-68)
|36.4% (4-11)
|Allie Kubek
|9
|8.9
|5.0
|0.3
|0.8
|0.3
|58.2% (32-55)
|42.9% (3-7)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.