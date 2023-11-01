Buy Tickets for Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks Women's Basketball Games
The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks women (4-5) will next be in action at home against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Maryland-Eastern Shore games
Maryland-Eastern Shore's next matchup information
- Opponent: Fairleigh Dickinson Knights
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Hytche Athletic Center
Top Maryland-Eastern Shore players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Zamara Haynes
|9
|11.1
|3.0
|2.1
|0.9
|0.2
|36.8% (39-106)
|19.2% (5-26)
|Mya Thomas
|9
|10.9
|2.7
|2.6
|1.2
|0.2
|36.5% (35-96)
|37.8% (17-45)
|Ariana Seawell
|9
|10.6
|7.4
|0.1
|0.8
|0.3
|52.2% (36-69)
|-
|Ja'la Bannerman
|9
|10.3
|1.6
|0.9
|0.8
|0.1
|35.0% (28-80)
|39.5% (17-43)
|Ashanti Lynch
|9
|6.3
|3.7
|1.4
|1.7
|0.6
|40.7% (22-54)
|36.4% (4-11)
