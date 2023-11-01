The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks women (4-5) will next be in action at home against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Maryland-Eastern Shore games

Maryland-Eastern Shore's next matchup information

Opponent: Fairleigh Dickinson Knights

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Hytche Athletic Center

Top Maryland-Eastern Shore players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Zamara Haynes 9 11.1 3.0 2.1 0.9 0.2 36.8% (39-106) 19.2% (5-26) Mya Thomas 9 10.9 2.7 2.6 1.2 0.2 36.5% (35-96) 37.8% (17-45) Ariana Seawell 9 10.6 7.4 0.1 0.8 0.3 52.2% (36-69) - Ja'la Bannerman 9 10.3 1.6 0.9 0.8 0.1 35.0% (28-80) 39.5% (17-43) Ashanti Lynch 9 6.3 3.7 1.4 1.7 0.6 40.7% (22-54) 36.4% (4-11)

