Maryland-Eastern Shore team leaders
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Zamara Haynes
|7
|13.6
|3.6
|2.1
|0.6
|0.3
|Ja'la Bannerman
|7
|10.9
|1.9
|0.9
|0.7
|0.1
|Mya Thomas
|7
|10.7
|3.0
|3.0
|1.6
|0.3
|Ariana Seawell
|7
|9.1
|6.9
|0.0
|0.7
|0.3
|Ashanti Lynch
|7
|6.6
|3.6
|1.1
|2.0
|0.7
|Mahogony Lester
|7
|5.6
|6.7
|0.9
|0.7
|0.7
|Lainey
|5
|4.2
|5.4
|0.2
|0.6
|0.8
|Chaniqwa Gilliam
|7
|2.3
|1.7
|0.9
|0.0
|0.0
|Lesley Thomas
|7
|2.0
|2.4
|0.3
|0.3
|0.3
|Amiaya Morgan
|2
|2.5
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
Maryland-Eastern Shore season stats
- Maryland-Eastern Shore is 4-3 so far this season.
- The Hawks have a 4-1 record at home and a 0-2 record on the road.
- Maryland-Eastern Shore notched its best win of the season on November 18, when it took down the George Washington Revolutionaries, who rank No. 215 in the RPI rankings, 62-59.
- This season, the Hawks have not played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.
- Maryland-Eastern Shore has 21 games left in the regular season, none against Top 25-ranked opponents.
Upcoming Maryland-Eastern Shore games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Sat, Dec 2
|Seton Hall
|A
|1:00 PM
|Mon, Dec 4
|East Carolina
|A
|6:30 PM
|Sat, Dec 9
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|H
|2:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 16
|Wagner
|A
|4:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 20
|VCU
|A
|6:00 PM
