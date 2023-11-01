Buy Tickets for Loyola (MD) Greyhounds Women's Basketball Games
Loyola (MD)'s 2023-24 women's college hoops season continues (the Greyhounds are currently 4-4) on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET, away versus the Toledo Rockets.
If you're looking to catch the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming Loyola (MD) games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Loyola (MD)'s next matchup information
- Opponent: Toledo Rockets
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Savage Arena
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Loyola (MD)'s next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Loyola (MD) players
Shop for Loyola (MD) gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Lex Therien
|8
|16.6
|10.0
|1.5
|2.0
|0.4
|55.3% (57-103)
|33.3% (2-6)
|Kelly Ratigan
|8
|10.6
|1.9
|1.3
|0.6
|0.0
|35.2% (31-88)
|38.2% (21-55)
|Ava Therien
|8
|8.3
|6.4
|1.4
|0.9
|0.0
|48.0% (24-50)
|0.0% (0-1)
|Laura Salmeron
|8
|5.1
|1.8
|2.5
|0.5
|0.0
|23.0% (14-61)
|14.8% (4-27)
|Cristina Garcia
|8
|3.1
|1.1
|0.4
|0.0
|0.0
|45.8% (11-24)
|25.0% (1-4)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.