Loyola (MD)'s 2023-24 women's college hoops season continues (the Greyhounds are currently 4-4) on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET, away versus the Toledo Rockets.

Upcoming Loyola (MD) games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Toledo A 2:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Monmouth A 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Delaware State A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Colgate H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Lehigh A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Army H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Boston University A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 American A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Holy Cross H 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Lafayette A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Navy H 5:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Bucknell H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Holy Cross A 2:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Colgate A 2:00 PM
Wed, Feb 14 Lafayette H 7:00 PM

Loyola (MD)'s next matchup information

  • Opponent: Toledo Rockets
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Savage Arena

Top Loyola (MD) players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Lex Therien 8 16.6 10.0 1.5 2.0 0.4 55.3% (57-103) 33.3% (2-6)
Kelly Ratigan 8 10.6 1.9 1.3 0.6 0.0 35.2% (31-88) 38.2% (21-55)
Ava Therien 8 8.3 6.4 1.4 0.9 0.0 48.0% (24-50) 0.0% (0-1)
Laura Salmeron 8 5.1 1.8 2.5 0.5 0.0 23.0% (14-61) 14.8% (4-27)
Cristina Garcia 8 3.1 1.1 0.4 0.0 0.0 45.8% (11-24) 25.0% (1-4)

