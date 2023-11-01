If you're a big fan of Loyola (MD) women's basketball, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other Greyhounds apparel. For additional details, keep scrolling.

Loyola (MD) team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Lex Therien 6 17.0 9.8 1.8 2.0 0.3 Kelly Ratigan 6 10.2 1.5 1.3 0.5 0.0 Ava Therien 6 7.0 5.8 1.2 1.0 0.0 Laura Salmeron 6 4.8 1.5 2.2 0.3 0.0 Cristina Garcia 6 4.2 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 Amandine Amorich 6 4.0 1.8 1.0 1.5 0.3 Lily Bottomley 6 2.0 2.8 0.0 0.2 0.5 Meliah Van-Otoo 5 2.4 1.8 1.0 0.4 0.0 Kailey Kalet 2 3.0 0.5 0.0 0.5 0.0 Kimmie Hicks 5 0.6 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.0

Loyola (MD) season stats

Loyola (MD) is 3-3 this season.

The Greyhounds have a 2-1 record at home and a 1-2 record on the road.

Loyola (MD)'s signature win this season came on November 15 in a 49-48 victory against the UMBC Retrievers.

The Greyhounds have matched up with a Top 25 team zero times this season.

Loyola (MD) has 23 games left in the regular season, none against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming Loyola (MD) games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Mount St. Mary's H 12:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Bryant H 11:00 AM Sun, Dec 10 Toledo A 2:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Monmouth A 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Delaware State A 2:00 PM

