The Loyola Marymount Lions women (2-6) will next play at home against the Master's Mustangs, on Sunday, December 10 at 5:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Loyola Marymount games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Master's H 5:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 UCSB A 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 CSU Northridge A 4:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Lamar A 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 San Francisco H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Pepperdine A 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Pacific A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Saint Mary's (CA) A 8:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Gonzaga H 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 San Diego H 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 San Francisco A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Pepperdine H 5:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Santa Clara H 10:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Portland A 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Gonzaga A 5:00 PM

Loyola Marymount's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Master's Mustangs
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Location: Gersten Pavilion

Top Loyola Marymount players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Alexis Mark 8 12.0 8.1 0.9 1.6 0.0 44.7% (34-76) 27.3% (3-11)
Amaya Oliver 8 11.1 7.5 0.6 1.3 1.3 56.2% (41-73) 0.0% (0-1)
Nicole Rodriguez 8 9.6 1.9 1.0 1.1 0.1 33.3% (25-75) 34.7% (17-49)
Da'Ja Hamilton 8 8.3 2.3 1.8 0.9 0.0 41.0% (25-61) 50.0% (6-12)
Cynthia Ezeja 7 7.0 5.9 0.0 0.1 0.7 51.2% (21-41) -

