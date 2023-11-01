The Loyola Marymount Lions women (2-6) will next play at home against the Master's Mustangs, on Sunday, December 10 at 5:00 PM ET.

Opponent: Master's Mustangs

December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Gersten Pavilion

Top Loyola Marymount players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Alexis Mark 8 12.0 8.1 0.9 1.6 0.0 44.7% (34-76) 27.3% (3-11) Amaya Oliver 8 11.1 7.5 0.6 1.3 1.3 56.2% (41-73) 0.0% (0-1) Nicole Rodriguez 8 9.6 1.9 1.0 1.1 0.1 33.3% (25-75) 34.7% (17-49) Da'Ja Hamilton 8 8.3 2.3 1.8 0.9 0.0 41.0% (25-61) 50.0% (6-12) Cynthia Ezeja 7 7.0 5.9 0.0 0.1 0.7 51.2% (21-41) -

