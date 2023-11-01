Exclusive Offers on Loyola Marymount Lions Women's Basketball Jerseys, Hats, Shirts and Apparel
Loyola Marymount team leaders
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Da'Ja Hamilton
|5
|9.0
|2.2
|0.8
|1.2
|0.0
|Amaya Oliver
|5
|9.0
|7.8
|0.6
|0.8
|0.8
|Alexis Mark
|5
|8.6
|7.2
|0.8
|1.4
|0.0
|Nicole Rodriguez
|5
|8.4
|2.0
|0.8
|1.4
|0.0
|Cynthia Ezeja
|5
|6.4
|5.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|Soufia Inoussa
|5
|5.4
|2.4
|1.0
|1.0
|0.0
|Sydney Gandy
|5
|5.4
|2.2
|3.6
|0.4
|0.0
|Ella Wedin
|5
|2.6
|1.8
|1.2
|0.0
|0.6
|Daylee Dunn
|5
|2.2
|1.4
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|Maya Hernandez
|5
|1.2
|1.8
|0.2
|0.2
|0.4
Loyola Marymount season stats
- This season, Loyola Marymount has won only one game (1-4).
- The Lions have one home win this year (1-2) and are 0-2 on the road.
- Of Loyola Marymount's 23 remaining games, none are against current members of the AP's Top 25.
Upcoming Loyola Marymount games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Thu, Nov 30
|Denver
|H
|9:00 PM
|Sun, Dec 3
|South Dakota
|H
|5:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 6
|Montana
|A
|1:00 PM
|Sun, Dec 10
|Master's
|H
|5:00 PM
|Sun, Dec 17
|UCSB
|A
|7:00 PM
