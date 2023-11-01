When you're rooting for Loyola Marymount during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Get more details, along with the Lions' women's team's recent numbers and trends, below.

Loyola Marymount team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Da'Ja Hamilton 5 9.0 2.2 0.8 1.2 0.0 Amaya Oliver 5 9.0 7.8 0.6 0.8 0.8 Alexis Mark 5 8.6 7.2 0.8 1.4 0.0 Nicole Rodriguez 5 8.4 2.0 0.8 1.4 0.0 Cynthia Ezeja 5 6.4 5.6 0.0 0.0 0.2 Soufia Inoussa 5 5.4 2.4 1.0 1.0 0.0 Sydney Gandy 5 5.4 2.2 3.6 0.4 0.0 Ella Wedin 5 2.6 1.8 1.2 0.0 0.6 Daylee Dunn 5 2.2 1.4 0.2 0.0 0.0 Maya Hernandez 5 1.2 1.8 0.2 0.2 0.4

Loyola Marymount season stats

This season, Loyola Marymount has won only one game (1-4).

The Lions have one home win this year (1-2) and are 0-2 on the road.

Of Loyola Marymount's 23 remaining games, none are against current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Loyola Marymount games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Denver H 9:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 South Dakota H 5:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Montana A 1:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Master's H 5:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 UCSB A 7:00 PM

