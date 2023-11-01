Long Beach State's 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign resumes (the Beach are currently 3-3) on Friday, December 15 at 9:00 PM ET, at home versus the Colorado State Rams.

If you're looking to catch the Long Beach State Beach in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Long Beach State games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Long Beach State's next matchup information

Opponent: Colorado State Rams

Colorado State Rams Day/Time: December 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

December 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Walter Pyramid

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Long Beach State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Long Beach State players

Shop for Long Beach State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Savannah Tucker 6 16.2 3.8 1.7 1.3 0.0 47.1% (32-68) 48.3% (14-29) Cheyenne Givens 6 10.8 2.3 1.3 1.5 0.5 49.0% (24-49) 35.0% (7-20) Sydney Woodley 6 8.7 4.2 0.8 2.5 0.0 39.6% (21-53) 11.1% (1-9) Abby Shoff 6 7.8 4.8 1.0 0.3 0.2 50.0% (20-40) 11.1% (1-9) Patricia Chung 6 6.8 3.5 3.0 0.5 0.0 35.0% (14-40) 40.0% (6-15)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.