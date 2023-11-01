Don't be a fickle fan of the Long Beach State Beach. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Additional details, along with current team stats for the women's team, can be found below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Long Beach State Beach jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Long Beach State team leaders

Want to buy Savannah Tucker's jersey? Or another Long Beach State player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Savannah Tucker 5 15.0 4.2 1.8 1.0 0.0 Cheyenne Givens 5 12.0 2.8 1.2 1.6 0.6 Sydney Woodley 5 10.0 4.2 1.0 2.6 0.0 Abby Shoff 5 8.0 5.0 1.0 0.2 0.2 Patricia Chung 5 7.2 3.8 3.4 0.6 0.0 Jada Crawshaw 5 6.0 4.2 0.4 0.6 0.6 Casey Valenti-Paea 5 6.0 2.2 1.8 1.6 0.0 Lovely Sonnier 5 3.6 3.0 0.8 0.8 0.4 Davai Matthews 5 3.2 4.6 0.2 0.4 1.8 Olivia Moore 4 1.8 0.8 0.5 0.0 0.3

Long Beach State season stats

Long Beach State is 3-2 so far this season.

The Beach are unbeaten at home (2-0) and 1-2 on the road this year.

Looking at the AP's Top 25, Long Beach State has two games remaining against ranked teams in 2023-24.

Looking to bet on the Beach? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Long Beach State games

Check out the Beach in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Wed, Dec 6 Texas A 8:00 PM Fri, Dec 15 Colorado State H 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Pacific H 8:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 San Francisco H 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 USC H 5:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Long Beach State this season.

Check out the Beach this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.