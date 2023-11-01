Buy Tickets for Lehigh Mountain Hawks Women's Basketball Games
On deck for the Lehigh Mountain Hawks women (7-1) is a matchup at home versus the La Salle Explorers, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7.
Upcoming Lehigh games
Lehigh's next matchup information
- Opponent: La Salle Explorers
- Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Stabler Arena
Top Lehigh players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Ella Stemmer
|8
|15.6
|3.0
|2.0
|1.5
|0.4
|37.6% (41-109)
|32.4% (23-71)
|Lily Fandre
|8
|10.9
|4.9
|1.8
|1.1
|1.0
|47.8% (32-67)
|40.0% (10-25)
|Colleen McQuillen
|8
|10.1
|4.4
|4.0
|1.8
|0.6
|44.6% (25-56)
|36.7% (11-30)
|Meghan O'Brien
|8
|8.9
|7.0
|2.4
|0.8
|1.6
|41.8% (28-67)
|27.8% (5-18)
|Remi Sisselman
|8
|6.6
|3.4
|1.8
|0.9
|0.1
|41.5% (17-41)
|31.6% (6-19)
