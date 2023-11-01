Make sure your friends, family, and mailman know how big a fan you are of the Lehigh Mountain Hawks! Show off your team pride during the next game by wearing an officially licensed jersey, T-shirt, hat, or other apparel. Continue reading to learn more about the women's team.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Lehigh Mountain Hawks jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Lehigh team leaders

Want to buy Meghan O'Brien's jersey? Or another Lehigh player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Ella Stemmer 7 15.6 3.1 2.0 1.6 0.4 Colleen McQuillen 7 10.6 4.1 3.7 1.9 0.7 Lily Fandre 7 10.3 4.6 1.9 1.1 1.0 Meghan O'Brien 7 9.4 6.9 2.6 0.7 1.9 Jamie Behar 6 7.7 2.7 1.0 0.5 1.0 Whitney Lind 7 6.4 4.0 1.0 0.4 0.6 Remi Sisselman 7 6.1 3.3 1.7 1.0 0.1 Maddie Albrecht 6 5.8 3.7 1.0 0.3 0.2 Jessie Ozzauto 7 1.6 1.7 0.3 0.4 0.0 Julianna Ouimette 3 3.0 1.3 1.3 0.7 0.0

Lehigh season stats

Lehigh has gone 6-1 on the season so far.

The Mountain Hawks are 3-0 at home, 2-0 on the road and 1-1 in neutral-site games this year.

Lehigh, in its best win of the season, took down the Drexel Dragons 58-57 on November 28.

The Mountain Hawks, so far this season, have played no games versus Top 25 teams.

Lehigh's remaining schedule includes no games versus Top 25 teams.

Looking to bet on the Mountain Hawks? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Lehigh games

Check out the Mountain Hawks in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Hofstra A 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 7 La Salle H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Pittsburgh A 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Rider H 2:00 PM Wed, Jan 3 American H 6:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Lehigh this season.

Check out the Mountain Hawks this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.