On deck for the Le Moyne Dolphins women (1-7) is a matchup away versus the Colgate Raiders, starting at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8.
Upcoming Le Moyne games
Le Moyne's next matchup information
- Opponent: Colgate Raiders
- Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Cotterell Court
Top Le Moyne players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Lytoya Baker
|8
|12.1
|7.1
|1.5
|1.8
|0.9
|31.2% (34-109)
|42.9% (3-7)
|Sierra Linnin
|8
|7.1
|2.5
|1.0
|0.6
|0.0
|22.1% (17-77)
|21.7% (13-60)
|Sydney Lusher
|7
|7.0
|2.6
|1.3
|0.6
|0.1
|43.1% (22-51)
|27.8% (5-18)
|Leah Middleton
|8
|5.3
|1.6
|0.3
|1.0
|0.3
|30.4% (14-46)
|27.6% (8-29)
|Haedyn Roberts
|8
|4.9
|4.5
|0.4
|0.4
|0.9
|34.4% (11-32)
|22.2% (2-9)
