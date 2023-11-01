On deck for the Le Moyne Dolphins women (1-7) is a matchup away versus the Colgate Raiders, starting at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8.

Upcoming Le Moyne games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET)
Fri, Dec 8 Colgate A 6:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Buffalo A 2:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Rhode Island A 11:00 AM
Thu, Dec 28 Pittsburgh A 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Princeton H 12:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Fairleigh Dickinson H 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Merrimack A 3:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Sacred Heart A 2:00 PM
Fri, Jan 19 Cent. Conn. St. H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Saint Francis (PA) A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Merrimack H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 LIU A 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Wagner H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Sacred Heart H 2:00 PM
Fri, Feb 9 Stonehill H 7:00 PM

Le Moyne's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Colgate Raiders
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Location: Cotterell Court

Top Le Moyne players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Lytoya Baker 8 12.1 7.1 1.5 1.8 0.9 31.2% (34-109) 42.9% (3-7)
Sierra Linnin 8 7.1 2.5 1.0 0.6 0.0 22.1% (17-77) 21.7% (13-60)
Sydney Lusher 7 7.0 2.6 1.3 0.6 0.1 43.1% (22-51) 27.8% (5-18)
Leah Middleton 8 5.3 1.6 0.3 1.0 0.3 30.4% (14-46) 27.6% (8-29)
Haedyn Roberts 8 4.9 4.5 0.4 0.4 0.9 34.4% (11-32) 22.2% (2-9)

