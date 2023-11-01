On deck for the Le Moyne Dolphins women (1-7) is a matchup away versus the Colgate Raiders, starting at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8.

Upcoming Le Moyne games

Le Moyne's next matchup information

Opponent: Colgate Raiders

Colgate Raiders Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

December 8, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Cotterell Court

Top Le Moyne players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Lytoya Baker 8 12.1 7.1 1.5 1.8 0.9 31.2% (34-109) 42.9% (3-7) Sierra Linnin 8 7.1 2.5 1.0 0.6 0.0 22.1% (17-77) 21.7% (13-60) Sydney Lusher 7 7.0 2.6 1.3 0.6 0.1 43.1% (22-51) 27.8% (5-18) Leah Middleton 8 5.3 1.6 0.3 1.0 0.3 30.4% (14-46) 27.6% (8-29) Haedyn Roberts 8 4.9 4.5 0.4 0.4 0.9 34.4% (11-32) 22.2% (2-9)

