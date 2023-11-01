Just because you're sitting in your recliner watching the Le Moyne game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Represent the Dolphins with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Details can be located below.

Le Moyne team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Lytoya Baker 6 12.3 5.5 1.0 1.3 0.8 Sydney Lusher 6 8.2 2.8 1.3 0.5 0.2 Sierra Linnin 6 6.5 3.0 1.0 0.7 0.0 Kaia Goode 6 5.8 1.2 2.8 1.5 0.2 Leah Middleton 6 5.5 1.2 0.2 1.0 0.3 Haedyn Roberts 6 5.3 4.7 0.5 0.2 1.0 Brianna Williams 6 3.0 3.8 0.8 0.8 0.2 Emily Florvil 6 2.8 3.7 1.7 1.5 0.0 Michelina Lombardi 6 0.8 0.7 0.3 0.3 0.0 Zhara Adeyemi 5 0.8 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.0

Le Moyne season stats

Le Moyne has only one win (1-5) this season.

This year, the Dolphins have a winless 0-1 record at home and a 1-4 record on the road.

In its signature victory of the season, Le Moyne defeated the UMass Lowell River Hawks in a 63-61 win on November 18.

The Dolphins have played two games this season against Top 25 teams, and they have not yet registered a win.

There are one game versus Top 25 teams remaining on Le Moyne's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Le Moyne games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Richmond A 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 VCU A 6:00 PM Fri, Dec 8 Colgate A 6:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Buffalo A 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Rhode Island A 11:00 AM

