Lafayette's 2023-24 women's college hoops season continues (the Leopards are currently 4-5) on Monday, December 11 at 6:00 PM ET, at home versus the Monmouth Hawks.

Opponent: Monmouth Hawks

Monmouth Hawks Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

December 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Kirby Sports Center

Top Lafayette players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Abby Antognoli 9 13.8 3.6 4.0 1.9 0.2 40.6% (43-106) 35.1% (20-57) Makayla Andrews 9 11.3 5.6 1.3 0.4 0.4 40.2% (39-97) 38.5% (5-13) Halee Smith 9 9.1 4.0 1.4 1.1 0.1 46.4% (32-69) 50.0% (14-28) Kayla Drummond 9 6.0 5.8 1.0 0.6 0.8 55.9% (19-34) - Kay Donahue 9 4.9 1.0 0.6 0.2 0.1 31.5% (17-54) 33.3% (7-21)

