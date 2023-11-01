Buy Tickets for Lafayette Leopards Women's Basketball Games
Lafayette's 2023-24 women's college hoops season continues (the Leopards are currently 4-5) on Monday, December 11 at 6:00 PM ET, at home versus the Monmouth Hawks.
Upcoming Lafayette games
Lafayette's next matchup information
- Opponent: Monmouth Hawks
- Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Kirby Sports Center
Top Lafayette players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Abby Antognoli
|9
|13.8
|3.6
|4.0
|1.9
|0.2
|40.6% (43-106)
|35.1% (20-57)
|Makayla Andrews
|9
|11.3
|5.6
|1.3
|0.4
|0.4
|40.2% (39-97)
|38.5% (5-13)
|Halee Smith
|9
|9.1
|4.0
|1.4
|1.1
|0.1
|46.4% (32-69)
|50.0% (14-28)
|Kayla Drummond
|9
|6.0
|5.8
|1.0
|0.6
|0.8
|55.9% (19-34)
|-
|Kay Donahue
|9
|4.9
|1.0
|0.6
|0.2
|0.1
|31.5% (17-54)
|33.3% (7-21)
