Lafayette's 2023-24 women's college hoops season continues (the Leopards are currently 4-5) on Monday, December 11 at 6:00 PM ET, at home versus the Monmouth Hawks.

Upcoming Lafayette games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Mon, Dec 11 Monmouth H 6:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Dartmouth A 11:00 AM
Wed, Jan 3 Army A 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Boston University H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Colgate H 11:00 AM
Sat, Jan 13 Navy A 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Holy Cross H 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Bucknell A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Loyola (MD) H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Boston University A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 American A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Army H 2:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Lehigh H 2:00 PM
Wed, Feb 14 Loyola (MD) A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 17 American H 2:00 PM

Lafayette's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Monmouth Hawks
  • Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Location: Kirby Sports Center

Top Lafayette players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Abby Antognoli 9 13.8 3.6 4.0 1.9 0.2 40.6% (43-106) 35.1% (20-57)
Makayla Andrews 9 11.3 5.6 1.3 0.4 0.4 40.2% (39-97) 38.5% (5-13)
Halee Smith 9 9.1 4.0 1.4 1.1 0.1 46.4% (32-69) 50.0% (14-28)
Kayla Drummond 9 6.0 5.8 1.0 0.6 0.8 55.9% (19-34) -
Kay Donahue 9 4.9 1.0 0.6 0.2 0.1 31.5% (17-54) 33.3% (7-21)

