Coming up for the La Salle Explorers women (3-5) is a game away versus the Lehigh Mountain Hawks, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7.

Upcoming La Salle games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 Lehigh A 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Temple H 1:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Villanova H 12:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 George Mason A 6:00 PM
Tue, Jan 2 Davidson H 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Fordham H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Saint Bonaventure A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 UMass H 3:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Saint Joseph's (PA) A 12:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 VCU A 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Rhode Island H 11:00 AM
Wed, Jan 31 UMass A 11:00 AM
Sun, Feb 4 Dayton H 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Loyola Chicago H 6:30 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Duquesne A 2:00 PM

La Salle's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Lehigh Mountain Hawks
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Stabler Arena

Top La Salle players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Nicole Melious 8 10.9 1.9 1.3 0.5 0.4 36.0% (32-89) 33.3% (18-54)
Makayla Miller 8 9.3 2.6 2.6 1.1 0.8 43.8% (28-64) 23.5% (4-17)
Gabby Turco 8 6.8 3.9 1.3 0.6 0.0 44.0% (22-50) 28.6% (6-21)
Molly Masciantonio 8 6.6 2.3 3.3 1.8 0.1 40.0% (20-50) 21.4% (6-28)
Tiara Bolden 8 6.4 4.0 0.4 0.5 0.1 34.0% (17-50) 30.0% (9-30)

