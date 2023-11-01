Just because you're relaxing in your recliner watching the La Salle game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Rep the Explorers with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Details can be found below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get La Salle Explorers jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

La Salle team leaders

Want to buy Makayla Miller's jersey? Or another La Salle player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Nicole Melious 6 10.3 2.2 1.2 0.7 0.5 Makayla Miller 6 9.5 2.2 2.2 1.3 0.7 Aryss Macktoon 4 10.8 4.3 0.3 1.0 0.7 Gabby Turco 6 6.8 4.7 1.2 0.8 0.0 Molly Masciantonio 6 6.5 2.2 3.5 1.3 0.2 Tiara Bolden 6 5.2 3.8 0.0 0.7 0.2 Jolene Armendariz 5 5.6 6.6 0.4 0.6 0.2 Emilee Tahata 5 5.2 3.4 0.8 1.4 0.6 Laia Monclova 5 3.2 2.6 0.6 0.6 0.0 Fiona Connolly 6 2.2 0.8 0.7 0.5 0.0

La Salle season stats

La Salle has three wins so far this season (3-3).

The Explorers have one home win this year (1-1) and are 2-2 on the road.

In its best win of the season, La Salle took down the Coppin State Eagles in a 73-68 win on November 6.

This season, the Explorers haven't played a single game against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are 23 games left on La Salle's schedule in 2023-24, and none are versus teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Explorers? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming La Salle games

Check out the Explorers in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Virginia H 1:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Rutgers A 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 7 Lehigh A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Temple H 1:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Villanova H 12:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on La Salle this season.

Check out the Explorers this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.