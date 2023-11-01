Buy Tickets for Iowa State Cyclones Basketball Games
A matchup at home versus the Iowa Hawkeyes is coming up for the Iowa State Cyclones (6-2), on Thursday, December 7 at 7:30 PM ET.
Upcoming Iowa State games
Iowa State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Iowa Hawkeyes
- Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Location: James H. Hilton Coliseum
- Broadcast: ESPNU
- Favorite: Iowa State -7.5
- Total: 152.5 points
Top Iowa State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Tamin Lipsey
|8
|15.1
|6.5
|6.3
|3.0
|0.0
|49.4% (43-87)
|36.0% (9-25)
|Keshon Gilbert
|8
|14.8
|4.3
|3.6
|2.0
|0.0
|48.7% (38-78)
|27.8% (5-18)
|Milan Momcilovic
|8
|13.6
|3.0
|0.9
|0.6
|0.5
|46.8% (37-79)
|44.7% (21-47)
|Tre King
|8
|10.1
|5.5
|1.3
|1.5
|0.1
|59.3% (32-54)
|0.0% (0-4)
|Robert Jones
|8
|8.9
|4.8
|0.8
|1.3
|1.0
|71.4% (30-42)
|-
