The Iowa Hawkeyes (9-1) will be on the road against the the Wisconsin Badgers on Sunday, December 10 (beginning at 2:30 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college basketball season rolls on.

Upcoming Iowa games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Wisconsin A 2:30 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Cleveland State N 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Loyola Chicago H 6:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Minnesota H 2:00 PM
Tue, Jan 2 Michigan State H 9:00 PM
Fri, Jan 5 Rutgers A 6:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Purdue A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Indiana H 8:00 PM
Tue, Jan 16 Wisconsin H 9:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Ohio State A 12:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Nebraska H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Northwestern A 8:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Penn State H 9:00 PM
Sun, Feb 11 Nebraska A 1:00 PM
Thu, Feb 15 Michigan H 8:00 PM

Iowa's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Wisconsin Badgers
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
  • Location: Kohl Center
  • Broadcast: BTN

Top Iowa players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Caitlin Clark 10 29.6 6.7 7.6 1.6 0.3 45.9% (100-218) 36.8% (43-117)
Kate Martin 10 11.6 5.4 2.2 0.9 1.0 59.5% (47-79) 36.0% (9-25)
Sharon Goodman 10 9.6 5.3 0.5 0.4 1.0 70.2% (40-57) -
Hannah Stuelke 7 11.6 6.6 0.7 0.7 0.1 68.0% (34-50) 60.0% (3-5)
Sydney Affolter 10 6.6 6.1 1.6 1.8 0.2 57.5% (23-40) 30.8% (4-13)

