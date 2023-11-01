Buy Tickets for Iowa Hawkeyes Basketball Games
The Iowa Hawkeyes (5-3) will next be in action on the road against the Iowa State Cyclones, on Thursday, December 7 at 7:30 PM ET.
If you're looking to see the Iowa Hawkeyes in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Iowa games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Iowa's next matchup information
- Opponent: Iowa State Cyclones
- Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Location: James H. Hilton Coliseum
- Broadcast: ESPNU
- Favorite: Iowa State -7.5
- Total: 152.5 points
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Iowa's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Iowa players
Shop for Iowa gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Ben Krikke
|8
|18.4
|4.9
|1.6
|1.3
|0.4
|60.4% (58-96)
|33.3% (1-3)
|Payton Sandfort
|8
|13.6
|7.9
|2.6
|0.5
|0.1
|42.9% (36-84)
|34.0% (18-53)
|Tony Perkins
|8
|12.8
|5.3
|2.5
|1.1
|0.6
|41.2% (35-85)
|31.6% (6-19)
|Patrick McCaffery
|8
|11.5
|4.1
|1.6
|0.6
|0.4
|46.9% (30-64)
|33.3% (7-21)
|Owen Freeman
|8
|9.8
|3.6
|0.6
|1.1
|2.0
|60.0% (30-50)
|0.0% (0-2)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.