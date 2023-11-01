Howard's 2023-24 women's college basketball season continues (the Bison are currently 1-8) on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET, away versus the Tulane Green Wave.

Upcoming Howard games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Tulane A 2:00 PM
Wed, Dec 13 Cincinnati A 6:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Florida Atlantic A 2:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Hofstra H 12:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 American H 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 North Carolina Central A 2:00 PM
Mon, Jan 8 South Carolina State A 5:30 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Norfolk State H 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Morgan State A 2:00 PM
Mon, Jan 29 Coppin State A 5:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Maryland-Eastern Shore H 2:00 PM
Mon, Feb 5 Delaware State A 5:30 PM
Sat, Feb 17 North Carolina Central H 2:00 PM
Mon, Feb 19 South Carolina State H 5:30 PM
Sat, Feb 24 Morgan State H 2:00 PM

Howard's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Tulane Green Wave
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Devlin Fieldhouse

Top Howard players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Iyanna Warren 9 10.9 2.8 2.0 1.2 0.2 26.9% (29-108) 26.3% (5-19)
Tyana Walker 8 11.9 3.8 1.4 1.1 0.1 31.1% (37-119) 27.7% (13-47)
Vanessa Blake 9 7.2 5.2 0.3 0.7 0.7 55.3% (26-47) -
Nile Miller 9 6.4 6.1 0.6 2.6 0.4 37.3% (22-59) 33.3% (1-3)
Nyla Cooper 9 3.4 1.6 0.6 0.6 0.1 26.3% (10-38) 25.9% (7-27)

