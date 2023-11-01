Howard's 2023-24 women's college basketball season continues (the Bison are currently 1-8) on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET, away versus the Tulane Green Wave.

Upcoming Howard games

Howard's next matchup information

Opponent: Tulane Green Wave

Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Devlin Fieldhouse

Top Howard players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Iyanna Warren 9 10.9 2.8 2.0 1.2 0.2 26.9% (29-108) 26.3% (5-19) Tyana Walker 8 11.9 3.8 1.4 1.1 0.1 31.1% (37-119) 27.7% (13-47) Vanessa Blake 9 7.2 5.2 0.3 0.7 0.7 55.3% (26-47) - Nile Miller 9 6.4 6.1 0.6 2.6 0.4 37.3% (22-59) 33.3% (1-3) Nyla Cooper 9 3.4 1.6 0.6 0.6 0.1 26.3% (10-38) 25.9% (7-27)

