Howard's 2023-24 women's college basketball season continues (the Bison are currently 1-8) on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET, away versus the Tulane Green Wave.
Howard's next matchup information
- Opponent: Tulane Green Wave
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Devlin Fieldhouse
Top Howard players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Iyanna Warren
|9
|10.9
|2.8
|2.0
|1.2
|0.2
|26.9% (29-108)
|26.3% (5-19)
|Tyana Walker
|8
|11.9
|3.8
|1.4
|1.1
|0.1
|31.1% (37-119)
|27.7% (13-47)
|Vanessa Blake
|9
|7.2
|5.2
|0.3
|0.7
|0.7
|55.3% (26-47)
|-
|Nile Miller
|9
|6.4
|6.1
|0.6
|2.6
|0.4
|37.3% (22-59)
|33.3% (1-3)
|Nyla Cooper
|9
|3.4
|1.6
|0.6
|0.6
|0.1
|26.3% (10-38)
|25.9% (7-27)
