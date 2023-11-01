Make sure your friends, family, and pizza delivery guy know how big a fan you are of the Howard Bison! Show off your team pride during the next game by getting decked out in an officially licensed jersey, hoodie, hat, or other apparel. Continue reading to learn more about the women's team.

Howard team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Tyana Walker 7 12.9 3.7 1.6 1.3 0.1 Iyanna Warren 8 10.6 3.0 2.0 1.3 0.3 Vanessa Blake 8 7.8 5.3 0.4 0.8 0.6 Nile Miller 8 6.5 5.6 0.5 2.6 0.5 Nyla Cooper 8 3.1 1.4 0.6 0.4 0.1 Janyah Bohanon 8 3.0 2.0 1.1 1.5 0.1 Kaniyah Harris 8 3.0 4.4 1.9 1.0 0.4 Kaiya Creek 7 3.0 2.3 0.7 0.3 0.4 Sa'lah Hemingway 8 2.1 2.0 0.4 0.5 0.4 Taleiyah Gibbs 4 2.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

Howard season stats

This season, Howard has won only one game (1-7).

The Bison have a 1-2 record at home and a 0-2 record on the road while going 0-3 in neutral-site games.

When it comes to its best win this season, Howard took down the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers at home on November 9. The final score was 58-39.

The Bison are winless this season in one game against Top 25 teams.

Howard's remaining schedule includes no games against Top 25 squads.

Upcoming Howard games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Georgetown A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Tulane A 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 13 Cincinnati A 6:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Florida Atlantic A 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Hofstra H 12:00 PM

