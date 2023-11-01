Exclusive Offers on Howard Bison Women's Basketball Jerseys, Hats, Shirts and Apparel
Make sure your friends, family, and pizza delivery guy know how big a fan you are of the Howard Bison! Show off your team pride during the next game by getting decked out in an officially licensed jersey, hoodie, hat, or other apparel. Continue reading to learn more about the women's team.
Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Howard Bison jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!
Howard team leaders
Want to buy Nile Miller's jersey? Or another Howard player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Tyana Walker
|7
|12.9
|3.7
|1.6
|1.3
|0.1
|Iyanna Warren
|8
|10.6
|3.0
|2.0
|1.3
|0.3
|Vanessa Blake
|8
|7.8
|5.3
|0.4
|0.8
|0.6
|Nile Miller
|8
|6.5
|5.6
|0.5
|2.6
|0.5
|Nyla Cooper
|8
|3.1
|1.4
|0.6
|0.4
|0.1
|Janyah Bohanon
|8
|3.0
|2.0
|1.1
|1.5
|0.1
|Kaniyah Harris
|8
|3.0
|4.4
|1.9
|1.0
|0.4
|Kaiya Creek
|7
|3.0
|2.3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.4
|Sa'lah Hemingway
|8
|2.1
|2.0
|0.4
|0.5
|0.4
|Taleiyah Gibbs
|4
|2.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
Howard season stats
- This season, Howard has won only one game (1-7).
- The Bison have a 1-2 record at home and a 0-2 record on the road while going 0-3 in neutral-site games.
- When it comes to its best win this season, Howard took down the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers at home on November 9. The final score was 58-39.
- The Bison are winless this season in one game against Top 25 teams.
- Howard's remaining schedule includes no games against Top 25 squads.
Looking to bet on the Bison? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!
Upcoming Howard games
Check out the Bison in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Thu, Nov 30
|Georgetown
|A
|7:00 PM
|Sun, Dec 10
|Tulane
|A
|2:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 13
|Cincinnati
|A
|6:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 16
|Florida Atlantic
|A
|2:00 PM
|Thu, Dec 21
|Hofstra
|H
|12:00 PM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Howard this season.
Check out the Bison this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.