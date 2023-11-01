Buy Tickets for Gonzaga Bulldogs Women's Basketball Games
Gonzaga's 2023-24 women's college basketball season resumes (the Bulldogs are currently 8-2) on Thursday, December 7 at 10:00 PM ET, away versus the California Golden Bears.
Upcoming Gonzaga games
Gonzaga's next matchup information
- Opponent: California Golden Bears
- Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Haas Pavilion
- Broadcast: Pac-12 Network
Top Gonzaga players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Yvonne Ejim
|10
|20.0
|8.5
|2.7
|1.2
|1.0
|66.9% (85-127)
|0.0% (0-1)
|Kayleigh Truong
|10
|13.8
|2.9
|4.3
|1.7
|0.2
|43.9% (50-114)
|39.1% (25-64)
|Brynna Maxwell
|10
|13.7
|2.4
|0.8
|0.4
|0.1
|42.3% (44-104)
|38.8% (26-67)
|Kaylynne Truong
|10
|12.4
|3.0
|6.1
|1.0
|0.0
|47.0% (39-83)
|43.4% (23-53)
|Eliza Hollingsworth
|10
|10.4
|6.8
|1.6
|1.5
|1.0
|46.9% (38-81)
|39.1% (9-23)
