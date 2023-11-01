Gonzaga's 2023-24 women's college basketball season resumes (the Bulldogs are currently 8-2) on Thursday, December 7 at 10:00 PM ET, away versus the California Golden Bears.

If you're looking to see the Gonzaga Bulldogs in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Gonzaga games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Gonzaga's next matchup information

Opponent: California Golden Bears

California Golden Bears Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Haas Pavilion

Haas Pavilion Broadcast: Pac-12 Network

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Gonzaga's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Gonzaga players

Shop for Gonzaga gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Yvonne Ejim 10 20.0 8.5 2.7 1.2 1.0 66.9% (85-127) 0.0% (0-1) Kayleigh Truong 10 13.8 2.9 4.3 1.7 0.2 43.9% (50-114) 39.1% (25-64) Brynna Maxwell 10 13.7 2.4 0.8 0.4 0.1 42.3% (44-104) 38.8% (26-67) Kaylynne Truong 10 12.4 3.0 6.1 1.0 0.0 47.0% (39-83) 43.4% (23-53) Eliza Hollingsworth 10 10.4 6.8 1.6 1.5 1.0 46.9% (38-81) 39.1% (9-23)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.