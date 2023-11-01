Gonzaga's 2023-24 women's college basketball season resumes (the Bulldogs are currently 8-2) on Thursday, December 7 at 10:00 PM ET, away versus the California Golden Bears.

Upcoming Gonzaga games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 Cal A 10:00 PM
Sat, Dec 9 Rice A 3:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 South Dakota State H 5:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Arizona N 4:30 PM
Fri, Dec 22 New Mexico H 4:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Portland A 9:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Santa Clara H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 San Diego H 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Loyola Marymount A 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Saint Mary's (CA) H 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Santa Clara A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 San Francisco A 5:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 San Diego A 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Pacific H 5:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Pepperdine H 9:00 PM

Gonzaga's next matchup information

  • Opponent: California Golden Bears
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Location: Haas Pavilion
  • Broadcast: Pac-12 Network

Top Gonzaga players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Yvonne Ejim 10 20.0 8.5 2.7 1.2 1.0 66.9% (85-127) 0.0% (0-1)
Kayleigh Truong 10 13.8 2.9 4.3 1.7 0.2 43.9% (50-114) 39.1% (25-64)
Brynna Maxwell 10 13.7 2.4 0.8 0.4 0.1 42.3% (44-104) 38.8% (26-67)
Kaylynne Truong 10 12.4 3.0 6.1 1.0 0.0 47.0% (39-83) 43.4% (23-53)
Eliza Hollingsworth 10 10.4 6.8 1.6 1.5 1.0 46.9% (38-81) 39.1% (9-23)

