Just because you're lounging in your recliner watching the Gonzaga game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Rep the Bulldogs with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Details can be found below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Gonzaga Bulldogs jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Gonzaga team leaders

Want to buy Yvonne Ejim's jersey? Or another Gonzaga player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Yvonne Ejim 9 19.2 8.1 2.8 1.2 1.0 Kayleigh Truong 9 14.8 2.8 4.0 1.7 0.2 Kaylynne Truong 9 12.7 2.9 6.3 0.9 0.0 Brynna Maxwell 9 12.2 2.4 0.8 0.4 0.1 Eliza Hollingsworth 9 10.4 7.3 1.7 1.7 1.1 Maud Huijbens 9 6.1 3.1 1.6 0.6 0.8 Calli Stokes 9 3.2 3.9 0.8 0.7 0.2 Claire O'Connor 6 1.3 0.7 0.0 0.2 0.0 Naya Ojukwu 5 1.4 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.4 Esther Little 9 0.7 1.4 0.3 0.2 0.0

Gonzaga season stats

Gonzaga has put together a 7-2 record this season.

At home this year, the Bulldogs are unbeaten (3-0) while going 2-1 on the road and 2-1 in neutral-site games.

The Bulldogs, in one game against Top 25 teams this season, have put up a record of 0-1.

Gonzaga's remaining schedule includes one game versus Top 25 teams.

Looking to bet on the Bulldogs? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Gonzaga games

Check out the Bulldogs in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Stanford H 4:00 PM Thu, Dec 7 Cal A 10:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Rice A 3:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 South Dakota State H 5:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Arizona N 4:30 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Gonzaga this season.

Check out the Bulldogs this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.