Next up for the Georgetown Hoyas women (8-1) is a matchup at home versus the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17.

Upcoming Georgetown games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 17 Wake Forest H 2:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Seton Hall H 11:00 AM
Thu, Dec 28 Kennesaw State A 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 DePaul A 5:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Butler A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 UConn H 1:30 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Villanova A 11:30 AM
Wed, Jan 17 Providence A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Xavier H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Creighton H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 St. John's (NY) A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Seton Hall A 7:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 DePaul H 2:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Marquette A 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Providence H 7:00 PM

Georgetown's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Wake Forest Demon Deacons
  • Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: McDonough Gymnasium

Top Georgetown players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kelsey Ransom 9 15.6 6.8 3.3 3.2 0.3 44.5% (53-119) 20.0% (5-25)
Graceann Bennett 9 9.1 7.3 1.4 0.6 0.3 54.8% (34-62) 50.0% (1-2)
Brianna Scott 9 8.9 6.6 1.1 0.7 1.4 45.3% (29-64) 34.6% (9-26)
Alex Cowan 9 7.8 3.3 3.8 1.2 0.1 25.6% (20-78) 27.3% (9-33)
Victoria Rivera 9 7.2 1.9 0.8 0.7 0.2 32.9% (23-70) 30.8% (16-52)

