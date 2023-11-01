It's not enough to simply be a fan of Georgetown. You need to look the part, too. Represent the Hoyas by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other women's team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with updated team numbers.

Georgetown team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kelsey Ransom 6 15.7 6.8 3.7 3.3 0.5 Graceann Bennett 6 9.5 7.3 1.7 0.3 0.0 Alex Cowan 6 7.8 3.2 3.5 1.3 0.2 Brianna Scott 6 7.0 6.5 1.0 0.5 1.5 Victoria Rivera 6 6.3 2.0 0.7 0.8 0.2 Mya Bembry 6 6.3 2.8 1.3 1.8 0.3 Kaliyah Myricks 6 2.8 2.7 0.7 0.2 0.7 Jada Claude 6 2.0 2.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 Ariel Jenkins 5 1.2 1.4 0.0 0.0 0.4 Yasmin Ott 6 0.8 0.5 0.7 0.2 0.0

Georgetown season stats

Georgetown has gone 5-1 this season.

The Hoyas are 2-1 at home and 3-0 on the road this year.

Georgetown's signature win this season came on November 9 in a 68-45 victory against the Temple Owls.

This season, the Hoyas haven't played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Georgetown's remaining schedule includes three games versus Top 25 teams.

Upcoming Georgetown games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Howard H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 Northwestern A 4:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Colgate A 6:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Wake Forest H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Seton Hall H 11:00 AM

