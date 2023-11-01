The George Washington Revolutionaries women (4-5) will next play at home against the Coppin State Eagles, on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming George Washington games

George Washington's next matchup information

Opponent: Coppin State Eagles

Coppin State Eagles Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

Top George Washington players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Nya Robertson 9 15.6 3.3 2.2 0.6 0.3 36.9% (48-130) 31.4% (22-70) Nya Lok 8 8.9 4.6 1.8 1.3 0.3 37.7% (26-69) 31.3% (10-32) Maren Durant 9 6.4 6.9 1.3 0.3 0.8 63.9% (23-36) - Madison Buford 8 6.0 1.3 0.4 0.5 0.0 35.6% (16-45) 23.5% (4-17) Mayowa Taiwo 9 3.8 5.9 1.1 1.1 0.0 44.8% (13-29) 0.0% (0-1)

