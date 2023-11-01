The George Washington Revolutionaries women (4-5) will next play at home against the Coppin State Eagles, on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming George Washington games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Coppin State H 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Hampton H 2:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Stonehill H 11:00 AM
Sat, Dec 30 Richmond H 12:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Saint Joseph's (PA) A 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Duquesne H 6:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Saint Bonaventure A 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Dayton A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Saint Louis H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 George Mason H 12:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Fordham A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Rhode Island H 6:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 VCU A 1:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Saint Bonaventure H 6:00 PM
Sun, Feb 11 Richmond A 1:00 PM

George Washington's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Coppin State Eagles
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

Top George Washington players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Nya Robertson 9 15.6 3.3 2.2 0.6 0.3 36.9% (48-130) 31.4% (22-70)
Nya Lok 8 8.9 4.6 1.8 1.3 0.3 37.7% (26-69) 31.3% (10-32)
Maren Durant 9 6.4 6.9 1.3 0.3 0.8 63.9% (23-36) -
Madison Buford 8 6.0 1.3 0.4 0.5 0.0 35.6% (16-45) 23.5% (4-17)
Mayowa Taiwo 9 3.8 5.9 1.1 1.1 0.0 44.8% (13-29) 0.0% (0-1)

