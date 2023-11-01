Buy Tickets for Fresno State Bulldogs Women's Basketball Games
The Fresno State Bulldogs (6-4) will be on the road against the the Cal Poly Mustangs on Saturday, December 9 (tipping off at 5:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops season continues.
Upcoming Fresno State games
Fresno State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Cal Poly Mustangs
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Location: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
Top Fresno State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Mia Jacobs
|9
|12.9
|6.7
|0.9
|1.3
|0.9
|38.0% (38-100)
|29.5% (13-44)
|Keely Brown
|10
|10.1
|2.8
|1.1
|1.5
|0.3
|48.7% (38-78)
|34.6% (9-26)
|Taija Sta. Maria
|10
|9.4
|2.5
|4.9
|1.0
|0.0
|39.0% (32-82)
|28.0% (7-25)
|Kylee Fox
|10
|8.5
|2.1
|1.1
|1.9
|0.2
|46.2% (30-65)
|45.2% (19-42)
|Sydney Dethman
|10
|7.9
|3.9
|0.5
|0.9
|0.1
|50.8% (32-63)
|30.0% (3-10)
