The Fresno State Bulldogs (6-4) will be on the road against the the Cal Poly Mustangs on Saturday, December 9 (tipping off at 5:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops season continues.

If you're looking to catch the Fresno State Bulldogs in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Fresno State games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Fresno State's next matchup information

Opponent: Cal Poly Mustangs

Cal Poly Mustangs Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Fresno State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Fresno State players

Shop for Fresno State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Mia Jacobs 9 12.9 6.7 0.9 1.3 0.9 38.0% (38-100) 29.5% (13-44) Keely Brown 10 10.1 2.8 1.1 1.5 0.3 48.7% (38-78) 34.6% (9-26) Taija Sta. Maria 10 9.4 2.5 4.9 1.0 0.0 39.0% (32-82) 28.0% (7-25) Kylee Fox 10 8.5 2.1 1.1 1.9 0.2 46.2% (30-65) 45.2% (19-42) Sydney Dethman 10 7.9 3.9 0.5 0.9 0.1 50.8% (32-63) 30.0% (3-10)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.