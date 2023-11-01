Do you live and breathe all things Fresno State? Then show your support for the Bulldogs women's team with some new apparel. For more info on the team, including current stats, keep scrolling.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Fresno State Bulldogs jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Fresno State team leaders

Want to buy Mia Jacobs' jersey? Or another Fresno State player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Mia Jacobs 7 13.3 6.6 1.0 1.0 0.6 Keely Brown 8 11.0 3.5 1.0 1.5 0.3 Sydney Dethman 8 8.6 4.1 0.6 0.9 0.1 Taija Sta. Maria 8 8.6 2.6 4.1 1.1 0.0 Kylee Fox 8 8.5 2.3 1.1 1.9 0.3 Bineta Diatta 8 6.8 3.9 0.5 0.9 0.0 Deajanae Harvey 5 6.8 1.2 1.0 2.4 0.0 Maria Konstantinidou 7 2.6 3.1 0.3 0.4 0.4 Franka Wittenberg 5 3.6 3.2 1.0 0.6 0.2 Malaya LeSueur 5 3.0 1.6 1.0 0.8 0.0

Fresno State season stats

This season, Fresno State has a 5-3 record so far.

The Bulldogs have a 4-1 record at home and a 0-2 record on the road while going 1-0 in neutral-site games.

Fresno State captured its signature win of the season on November 21 by registering a 74-65 victory over the Long Beach State Beach, the No. 87-ranked team based on the RPI.

The Bulldogs have had no games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this year.

There are no games versus Top 25 teams remaining on Fresno State's schedule in 2023-24.

Looking to bet on the Bulldogs? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Fresno State games

Check out the Bulldogs in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 UCSD H 10:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 CSU Fullerton H 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Cal Poly A 5:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Sacramento State H 5:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Arizona State N 2:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Fresno State this season.

Check out the Bulldogs this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.