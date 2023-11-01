Buy Tickets for Fairleigh Dickinson Knights Women's Basketball Games
With a record of 2-7, the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights' women's hoops squad's next game is at the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
Fairleigh Dickinson's next matchup information
- Opponent: Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Hytche Athletic Center
Top Fairleigh Dickinson players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Abby Conklin
|9
|10.6
|4.2
|3.4
|1.2
|0.0
|41.1% (30-73)
|45.6% (26-57)
|Teneisia Brown
|9
|10.3
|5.7
|0.3
|1.1
|0.8
|49.4% (38-77)
|-
|Lilly Parke
|9
|8.6
|5.2
|1.0
|0.6
|0.1
|35.2% (25-71)
|26.8% (11-41)
|Nickie Carter
|9
|5.7
|1.4
|1.3
|1.2
|0.0
|28.1% (16-57)
|29.2% (14-48)
|Bella Toomey
|9
|4.3
|3.7
|0.9
|1.2
|0.3
|37.0% (17-46)
|0.0% (0-1)
