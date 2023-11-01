With a record of 2-7, the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights' women's hoops squad's next game is at the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Fairleigh Dickinson games

Fairleigh Dickinson's next matchup information

Opponent: Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Hytche Athletic Center

Top Fairleigh Dickinson players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Abby Conklin 9 10.6 4.2 3.4 1.2 0.0 41.1% (30-73) 45.6% (26-57) Teneisia Brown 9 10.3 5.7 0.3 1.1 0.8 49.4% (38-77) - Lilly Parke 9 8.6 5.2 1.0 0.6 0.1 35.2% (25-71) 26.8% (11-41) Nickie Carter 9 5.7 1.4 1.3 1.2 0.0 28.1% (16-57) 29.2% (14-48) Bella Toomey 9 4.3 3.7 0.9 1.2 0.3 37.0% (17-46) 0.0% (0-1)

