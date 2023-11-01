With a record of 2-7, the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights' women's hoops squad's next game is at the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Fairleigh Dickinson games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Maryland-Eastern Shore A 2:00 PM
Mon, Dec 11 Seton Hall A 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 UNLV H 12:30 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Vanderbilt A 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Le Moyne A 2:00 PM
Mon, Jan 8 Merrimack H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Stonehill A 2:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Saint Francis (PA) H 2:00 PM
Fri, Jan 19 Stonehill H 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Cent. Conn. St. H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Sacred Heart A 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 LIU A 7:00 PM
Fri, Feb 9 Wagner H 7:00 PM
Thu, Feb 15 LIU H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 17 Saint Francis (PA) A 4:00 PM

Fairleigh Dickinson's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Hytche Athletic Center

Top Fairleigh Dickinson players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Abby Conklin 9 10.6 4.2 3.4 1.2 0.0 41.1% (30-73) 45.6% (26-57)
Teneisia Brown 9 10.3 5.7 0.3 1.1 0.8 49.4% (38-77) -
Lilly Parke 9 8.6 5.2 1.0 0.6 0.1 35.2% (25-71) 26.8% (11-41)
Nickie Carter 9 5.7 1.4 1.3 1.2 0.0 28.1% (16-57) 29.2% (14-48)
Bella Toomey 9 4.3 3.7 0.9 1.2 0.3 37.0% (17-46) 0.0% (0-1)

