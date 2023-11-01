If you're a big fan of Fairleigh Dickinson women's basketball, then make sure you're going the extra mile by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other Knights apparel. For additional details, keep reading.

Fairleigh Dickinson team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Teneisia Brown 7 10.9 5.9 0.4 1.4 0.7 Abby Conklin 7 8.9 4.1 3.0 1.3 0.0 Lilly Parke 7 8.4 5.1 1.1 0.6 0.1 Ciera Cevallos 7 4.9 2.6 1.4 0.1 0.0 Nickie Carter 7 4.0 1.7 1.3 1.1 0.0 Bella Toomey 7 3.9 3.7 0.4 1.1 0.3 Staci Williams 7 3.6 0.7 0.6 0.4 0.0 Wilma Sorensen 7 2.7 1.7 1.0 0.1 0.4 Abaigeal Babore 4 4.5 4.8 1.8 1.3 0.0 Rebecca Osei-Owusu 4 2.0 2.0 0.0 0.5 0.3

Fairleigh Dickinson season stats

Fairleigh Dickinson has just one win (1-6) this season.

The Knights have one home win this year (1-2) and are 0-4 on the road.

When Fairleigh Dickinson defeated the Rider Broncs, who are ranked No. 257 in the RPI, on November 26 by a score of 64-59, it was its signature victory of the season so far.

The Knights, in one game against Top 25 teams this season, have posted a record of 0-1.

Fairleigh Dickinson's remaining schedule includes no games against Top 25 teams.

Upcoming Fairleigh Dickinson games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 American H 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Bloomfield H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Maryland-Eastern Shore A 2:00 PM Mon, Dec 11 Seton Hall A 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 UNLV H 12:30 PM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.