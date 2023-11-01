Buy Tickets for Eastern Washington Eagles Women's Basketball Games
Coming up for the Eastern Washington Eagles women (5-2) is a game at home versus the Walla Walla Wolves, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
Upcoming Eastern Washington games
Eastern Washington's next matchup information
- Opponent: Walla Walla Wolves
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Reese Court
Top Eastern Washington players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Aaliyah Alexander
|7
|16.7
|3.4
|1.6
|0.4
|0.1
|46.7% (42-90)
|48.0% (12-25)
|Jamie Loera
|7
|12.0
|4.3
|5.4
|2.4
|0.3
|38.6% (32-83)
|42.9% (12-28)
|Jaleesa Lawrence
|7
|10.3
|3.3
|1.7
|0.9
|0.1
|47.5% (28-59)
|29.2% (7-24)
|Jacinta Buckley
|7
|8.7
|5.9
|2.3
|0.9
|0.7
|45.5% (25-55)
|36.4% (8-22)
|Milly Knowles
|7
|6.7
|6.6
|1.6
|0.7
|0.3
|56.4% (22-39)
|0.0% (0-1)
