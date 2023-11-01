Coming up for the Eastern Washington Eagles women (5-2) is a game at home versus the Walla Walla Wolves, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

If you're looking to see the Eastern Washington Eagles in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Eastern Washington games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Walla Walla H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 15 Cal A 2:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Wyoming N 5:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 22 Presbyterian N 5:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 28 Portland State A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Sacramento State A 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 Omaha H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 North Dakota A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Idaho A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Weber State H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Idaho State H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Northern Colorado A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Northern Arizona A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Montana State H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Montana H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Eastern Washington's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Walla Walla Wolves
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Location: Reese Court

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Eastern Washington's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Eastern Washington players

Shop for Eastern Washington gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Aaliyah Alexander 7 16.7 3.4 1.6 0.4 0.1 46.7% (42-90) 48.0% (12-25)
Jamie Loera 7 12.0 4.3 5.4 2.4 0.3 38.6% (32-83) 42.9% (12-28)
Jaleesa Lawrence 7 10.3 3.3 1.7 0.9 0.1 47.5% (28-59) 29.2% (7-24)
Jacinta Buckley 7 8.7 5.9 2.3 0.9 0.7 45.5% (25-55) 36.4% (8-22)
Milly Knowles 7 6.7 6.6 1.6 0.7 0.3 56.4% (22-39) 0.0% (0-1)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.