Eastern Washington team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Aaliyah Alexander 6 17.2 3.5 1.7 0.5 0.2 Jamie Loera 6 13.2 4.0 5.3 2.2 0.3 Jaleesa Lawrence 6 10.2 3.3 1.8 0.8 0.2 Jacinta Buckley 6 8.5 5.8 2.5 1.0 0.8 Milly Knowles 6 7.2 6.7 1.7 0.7 0.3 Jaydia Martin 4 8.8 2.3 1.8 0.3 0.3 Alex Pettis 4 5.5 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.0 Ella Gallatin 5 2.4 3.0 0.4 0.8 0.4 Camille Jentzsch 2 5.0 1.5 0.0 0.5 0.5 Andie Zylak 3 2.3 0.7 0.7 0.0 0.0

Eastern Washington season stats

Eastern Washington has a 4-2 record this season.

The Eagles are 1-1 at home and 3-1 on the road this year.

Eastern Washington's signature win this season came on November 22 in a 64-62 victory against the Tarleton State Texans.

This season, the Eagles have not played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are no games versus Top 25 teams left on Eastern Washington's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Eastern Washington games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Boise State H 5:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Walla Walla H 9:00 PM Fri, Dec 15 Cal A 2:30 PM Thu, Dec 21 Wyoming N 5:30 PM Fri, Dec 22 Presbyterian N 5:30 PM

