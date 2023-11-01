The Duquesne Dukes women (4-3) will next play at home against the Kent State Golden Flashes, on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to see the Duquesne Dukes in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Duquesne games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Duquesne's next matchup information

Opponent: Kent State Golden Flashes

Kent State Golden Flashes Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Duquesne's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Duquesne players

Shop for Duquesne gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Naelle 7 12.3 1.7 1.4 0.6 0.1 39.7% (29-73) 37.5% (21-56) Amaya Hamilton 7 12.3 5.1 2.0 1.6 1.0 38.8% (26-67) 32.1% (9-28) Megan McConnell 7 12.0 8.3 4.0 3.1 0.0 37.3% (25-67) 44.8% (13-29) Tess Myers 7 7.7 5.9 1.1 0.7 0.4 30.6% (19-62) 33.3% (15-45) Precious Johnson 7 6.0 5.0 0.7 0.7 0.6 53.1% (17-32) 28.6% (2-7)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.