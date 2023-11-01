The Duquesne Dukes women (4-3) will next play at home against the Kent State Golden Flashes, on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Duquesne games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Kent State H 2:00 PM
Thu, Dec 14 Longwood H 11:00 AM
Sat, Dec 16 Vermont A 2:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Maine N 3:30 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Dayton A 8:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 George Mason H 12:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 George Washington A 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Saint Joseph's (PA) A 12:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Saint Bonaventure H 6:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Davidson A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Richmond H 6:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Loyola Chicago H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 VCU A 11:00 AM
Sat, Feb 3 Rhode Island H 2:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 UMass A 6:00 PM

Duquesne's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Kent State Golden Flashes
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse

Top Duquesne players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Naelle 7 12.3 1.7 1.4 0.6 0.1 39.7% (29-73) 37.5% (21-56)
Amaya Hamilton 7 12.3 5.1 2.0 1.6 1.0 38.8% (26-67) 32.1% (9-28)
Megan McConnell 7 12.0 8.3 4.0 3.1 0.0 37.3% (25-67) 44.8% (13-29)
Tess Myers 7 7.7 5.9 1.1 0.7 0.4 30.6% (19-62) 33.3% (15-45)
Precious Johnson 7 6.0 5.0 0.7 0.7 0.6 53.1% (17-32) 28.6% (2-7)

