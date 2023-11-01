Buy Tickets for Duquesne Dukes Women's Basketball Games
The Duquesne Dukes women (4-3) will next play at home against the Kent State Golden Flashes, on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to see the Duquesne Dukes in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Duquesne games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Duquesne's next matchup information
- Opponent: Kent State Golden Flashes
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Duquesne's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Duquesne players
Shop for Duquesne gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Naelle
|7
|12.3
|1.7
|1.4
|0.6
|0.1
|39.7% (29-73)
|37.5% (21-56)
|Amaya Hamilton
|7
|12.3
|5.1
|2.0
|1.6
|1.0
|38.8% (26-67)
|32.1% (9-28)
|Megan McConnell
|7
|12.0
|8.3
|4.0
|3.1
|0.0
|37.3% (25-67)
|44.8% (13-29)
|Tess Myers
|7
|7.7
|5.9
|1.1
|0.7
|0.4
|30.6% (19-62)
|33.3% (15-45)
|Precious Johnson
|7
|6.0
|5.0
|0.7
|0.7
|0.6
|53.1% (17-32)
|28.6% (2-7)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.