It's not enough to simply be a fan of Duquesne. You need to look the part, too. Show your support for the Dukes by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other women's team apparel. Find more details on the newest gear below, along with updated team numbers.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Duquesne Dukes jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Duquesne team leaders

Want to buy Megan McConnell's jersey? Or another Duquesne player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Amaya Hamilton 5 14.6 5.4 2.2 2.0 1.4 Megan McConnell 5 12.8 9.0 4.4 3.2 0.0 Naelle 5 11.2 1.8 0.6 0.2 0.2 Tess Myers 5 7.2 5.6 1.2 0.6 0.2 Ayanna Townsend 5 6.8 3.2 0.8 0.8 0.0 Precious Johnson 5 4.6 5.2 0.4 0.8 0.2 Jerni Kiaku 5 3.4 1.6 0.4 0.6 0.0 Gabby Grantham-Medley 4 2.5 1.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 Kiandra Browne 4 2.3 2.0 0.5 0.5 0.3 Raymi Coueta 3 1.3 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.3

Duquesne season stats

Duquesne has a 3-2 record on the season so far.

The Dukes are unbeaten at home (1-0) and 2-2 on the road this year.

In terms of the AP's Top 25, Duquesne has no games left versus ranked teams in 2023-24.

Looking to bet on the Dukes? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Duquesne games

Check out the Dukes in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Delaware H 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Fordham H 6:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Kent State H 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 Longwood H 11:00 AM Sat, Dec 16 Vermont A 2:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Duquesne this season.

Check out the Dukes this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.