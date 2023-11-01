Buy Tickets for Drexel Dragons Women's Basketball Games
Drexel (3-3) will continue its 2023-24 women's college hoops season on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET, at home against the Buffalo Bulls.
Upcoming Drexel games
Drexel's next matchup information
- Opponent: Buffalo Bulls
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Daskalakis Athletic Center
Top Drexel players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Amaris Baker
|6
|10.5
|4.3
|1.7
|0.2
|0.2
|38.3% (23-60)
|26.1% (6-23)
|Laine McGurk
|5
|11.2
|2.6
|0.4
|0.6
|0.0
|52.2% (24-46)
|46.2% (6-13)
|Brooke Mullin
|6
|9.3
|3.0
|2.3
|1.2
|0.3
|32.4% (22-68)
|36.4% (8-22)
|Chloe Hodges
|6
|9.2
|4.3
|2.0
|0.7
|0.3
|60.5% (23-38)
|0.0% (0-3)
|Momo LaClair
|6
|6.2
|4.2
|2.2
|1.0
|0.2
|47.1% (16-34)
|-
