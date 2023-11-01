Drexel (3-3) will continue its 2023-24 women's college hoops season on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET, at home against the Buffalo Bulls.

Upcoming Drexel games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Buffalo H 2:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Florida State H 2:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 FGCU A 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Cleveland State N 3:30 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Arcadia H 2:00 PM
Fri, Jan 5 Hampton H 6:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Northeastern H 2:00 PM
Fri, Jan 12 Charleston (SC) A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 UNC Wilmington A 12:00 PM
Fri, Jan 19 Hofstra H 6:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Monmouth H 1:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Stony Brook A 2:00 PM
Fri, Feb 2 Delaware H 6:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 William & Mary A 1:00 PM
Sun, Feb 11 N.C. A&T H 1:00 PM

Drexel's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Buffalo Bulls
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Daskalakis Athletic Center

Top Drexel players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Amaris Baker 6 10.5 4.3 1.7 0.2 0.2 38.3% (23-60) 26.1% (6-23)
Laine McGurk 5 11.2 2.6 0.4 0.6 0.0 52.2% (24-46) 46.2% (6-13)
Brooke Mullin 6 9.3 3.0 2.3 1.2 0.3 32.4% (22-68) 36.4% (8-22)
Chloe Hodges 6 9.2 4.3 2.0 0.7 0.3 60.5% (23-38) 0.0% (0-3)
Momo LaClair 6 6.2 4.2 2.2 1.0 0.2 47.1% (16-34) -

