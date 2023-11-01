Do you live and breathe all things Drexel? Then show your support for the Dragons women's team with some new gear. For additional info on the team, including updated stats, continue reading.

Drexel team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Amaris Baker 5 12.6 4.4 2.0 0.2 0.0 Laine McGurk 4 14.0 3.0 0.5 0.8 0.0 Brooke Mullin 5 10.2 3.2 2.2 1.2 0.2 Chloe Hodges 5 7.4 3.8 2.2 0.8 0.2 Momo LaClair 5 5.2 4.0 2.4 0.8 0.2 Jasmine Valentine 5 4.2 4.6 0.8 0.2 0.4 Grace O'Neill 5 4.2 4.6 2.2 1.0 0.0 Erin Sweeney 3 3.3 2.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 Hetta Saatman 5 1.6 1.2 0.2 0.2 0.4 Jalyn Mcneill 2 1.0 2.0 0.5 0.0 0.0

Drexel season stats

This season, Drexel has won only two games (2-3).

The Dragons have one home win (1-2) and one road win (1-1) this year.

Of Drexel's 24 remaining games, one are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Drexel games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Wed, Dec 6 Marist A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Buffalo H 2:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Florida State H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 FGCU A 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Cleveland State N 3:30 PM

