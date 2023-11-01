It's not enough to simply be a fan of Drake. You need to look the part, too. Show your support for the Bulldogs by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other women's team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with updated team stats.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Drake Bulldogs jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Drake team leaders

Want to buy Katie Dinnebier's jersey? Or another Drake player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Katie Dinnebier 7 18.3 3.6 4.9 2.6 0.0 Grace Berg 7 17.0 5.1 2.4 0.7 0.4 Taylor McAulay 7 11.7 3.1 2.7 1.6 0.4 Anna Miller 7 9.7 7.9 1.7 1.3 2.3 Anna Brown 7 7.1 0.6 1.1 0.1 0.0 Courtney Becker 7 7.1 6.9 2.0 1.4 0.6 Ava Hawthorne 7 3.3 1.3 1.7 0.1 0.0 Shannon Fornshell 7 3.3 3.9 0.6 0.3 0.9 Ashley Iiams 6 2.8 0.8 0.3 0.2 0.0 Brooklin Dailey 3 0.7 1.0 0.3 0.3 0.0

Drake season stats

Drake has five wins so far this season (5-2).

The Bulldogs have a 4-1 record at home and a 1-1 record on the road.

On November 12, Drake picked up its signature win of the season, an 85-73 victory over the Iowa State Cyclones, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 105) in the RPI rankings.

The Bulldogs have played one game this season against Top 25 teams. That has resulted in a winless record of 0-1 in those contests.

Drake has no games remaining against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Bulldogs? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Drake games

Check out the Bulldogs in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Minnesota A 2:00 PM Fri, Dec 8 North Dakota State H 12:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Creighton H 3:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 North Dakota A 1:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Southern Illinois A 2:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Drake this season.

Check out the Bulldogs this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.