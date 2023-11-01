The Drake Bulldogs (8-1) will be up against the the Nevada Wolf Pack on Saturday, December 9 (beginning at 7:30 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues.

Upcoming Drake games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Nevada N 7:30 PM
Thu, Dec 14 Grambling H 8:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Alcorn State H 8:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 UAB A 3:00 PM
Tue, Jan 2 Illinois State H 9:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Belmont A 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Indiana State H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Southern Illinois A 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Illinois State A 8:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Missouri State A 8:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Valparaiso H 8:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Southern Illinois H 8:00 PM
Tue, Feb 13 Evansville A 8:00 PM
Wed, Feb 21 Belmont H 8:00 PM
Wed, Feb 28 UIC A 8:00 PM

Drake's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Nevada Wolf Pack
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: Dollar Loan Center
  • Broadcast: MW Network

Top Drake players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Tucker DeVries 9 19.0 7.0 3.2 1.9 0.4 47.3% (61-129) 31.0% (18-58)
Kevin Overton 9 14.4 3.6 0.9 0.6 0.3 51.1% (46-90) 35.2% (19-54)
Atin Wright 9 14.0 2.0 1.9 0.9 0.0 41.8% (41-98) 34.1% (14-41)
Darnell Brodie 8 13.6 6.9 1.9 0.8 0.8 66.7% (44-66) -
Conor Enright 9 6.8 3.4 2.6 0.9 0.1 45.7% (21-46) 48.3% (14-29)

