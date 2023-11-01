It's not enough to simply be a fan of Drake. You need to look the part, too. Show your support for the Bulldogs by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with updated team stats.

Drake team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Tucker DeVries 7 19.6 6.9 3.1 1.6 0.1 Atin Wright 7 14.0 1.7 2.0 1.0 0.0 Kevin Overton 7 14.0 3.6 1.1 0.4 0.3 Darnell Brodie 6 14.2 6.7 2.0 0.7 0.7 Conor Enright 7 6.6 3.3 2.3 0.9 0.0 Colby Garland 7 5.0 2.7 2.7 0.4 0.0 Carlos Rosario 7 3.4 1.3 0.9 0.1 0.0 Nate Ferguson 7 2.4 2.6 1.0 0.3 0.1 Kyron Gibson 7 1.9 1.7 1.1 0.4 0.0 Eric Northweather 5 1.8 0.8 0.0 0.4 0.0

Drake season stats

Drake has six wins so far this season (6-1).

The Bulldogs are 3-0 at home, 1-0 on the road and 2-1 in neutral-site games this year.

This year, the Bulldogs haven't played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are no games versus Top 25 teams remaining on Drake's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Drake games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Missouri State H 4:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Saint Louis H 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Nevada N 7:30 PM Thu, Dec 14 Grambling H 8:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Alcorn State H 8:00 PM

