Delaware State (2-6) will continue its 2023-24 women's college basketball season on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET, on the road against the West Virginia Mountaineers.
Upcoming Delaware State games
Delaware State's next matchup information
- Opponent: West Virginia Mountaineers
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: WVU Coliseum
Top Delaware State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Denijsha Wilson
|8
|10.4
|4.0
|1.6
|1.4
|0.0
|42.1% (32-76)
|16.0% (4-25)
|Savannah Brooks
|6
|11.8
|3.5
|1.8
|1.5
|0.2
|41.8% (23-55)
|43.5% (10-23)
|Kiarra Mcelrath
|8
|8.8
|1.0
|0.6
|0.5
|0.1
|33.8% (27-80)
|27.9% (12-43)
|Deyonce Thompson
|7
|9.9
|3.0
|1.9
|0.9
|0.3
|36.1% (26-72)
|33.3% (7-21)
|Ja'Naiah Perkins-Jackson
|4
|10.5
|1.8
|1.5
|1.0
|0.0
|39.0% (16-41)
|36.8% (7-19)
