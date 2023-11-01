Delaware State (2-6) will continue its 2023-24 women's college basketball season on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET, on the road against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Upcoming Delaware State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 West Virginia A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 14 Baylor A 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Delaware H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Loyola (MD) H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Coppin State H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 8 Morgan State A 5:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Maryland-Eastern Shore H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 South Carolina State H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 29 North Carolina Central H 5:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Norfolk State A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Feb 5 Howard H 5:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 17 Coppin State A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Feb 19 Morgan State H 5:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 24 South Carolina State A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Feb 26 North Carolina Central A 5:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Delaware State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: West Virginia Mountaineers
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: WVU Coliseum

Top Delaware State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Denijsha Wilson 8 10.4 4.0 1.6 1.4 0.0 42.1% (32-76) 16.0% (4-25)
Savannah Brooks 6 11.8 3.5 1.8 1.5 0.2 41.8% (23-55) 43.5% (10-23)
Kiarra Mcelrath 8 8.8 1.0 0.6 0.5 0.1 33.8% (27-80) 27.9% (12-43)
Deyonce Thompson 7 9.9 3.0 1.9 0.9 0.3 36.1% (26-72) 33.3% (7-21)
Ja'Naiah Perkins-Jackson 4 10.5 1.8 1.5 1.0 0.0 39.0% (16-41) 36.8% (7-19)

