Currently 4-3, the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens' women's hoops squad's next game is at home versus the Old Dominion Monarchs, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7.

Upcoming Delaware games

Delaware's next matchup information

Opponent: Old Dominion Monarchs

Opponent: Old Dominion Monarchs
Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Bob Carpenter Center

Top Delaware players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Tara Cousins 7 17.9 4.7 2.0 1.6 0.0 51.5% (50-97) 42.3% (22-52) Klarke Sconiers 7 13.1 5.4 1.7 0.3 0.9 57.1% (36-63) 0.0% (0-1) Chloe Wilson 7 13.1 5.9 2.0 0.7 0.0 46.3% (25-54) 40.0% (4-10) Sydney Boone 7 10.9 3.3 2.6 1.3 0.1 36.1% (26-72) 35.5% (11-31) Ande'a Cherisier 7 7.4 4.1 0.1 0.6 0.4 44.7% (21-47) 33.3% (1-3)

