Currently 4-3, the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens' women's hoops squad's next game is at home versus the Old Dominion Monarchs, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7.

Upcoming Delaware games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 Old Dominion H 7:00 PM
Mon, Dec 11 VCU N 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 14 Temple A 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Delaware State A 2:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Harvard H 2:00 PM
Fri, Jan 5 Northeastern A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Hampton H 2:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Stony Brook H 2:00 PM
Fri, Jan 19 William & Mary A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 N.C. A&T A 1:00 PM
Fri, Jan 26 Northeastern H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Towson H 2:00 PM
Fri, Feb 2 Drexel A 6:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Hofstra A 2:00 PM
Fri, Feb 9 William & Mary H 7:00 PM

Delaware's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Old Dominion Monarchs
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Bob Carpenter Center

Top Delaware players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Tara Cousins 7 17.9 4.7 2.0 1.6 0.0 51.5% (50-97) 42.3% (22-52)
Klarke Sconiers 7 13.1 5.4 1.7 0.3 0.9 57.1% (36-63) 0.0% (0-1)
Chloe Wilson 7 13.1 5.9 2.0 0.7 0.0 46.3% (25-54) 40.0% (4-10)
Sydney Boone 7 10.9 3.3 2.6 1.3 0.1 36.1% (26-72) 35.5% (11-31)
Ande'a Cherisier 7 7.4 4.1 0.1 0.6 0.4 44.7% (21-47) 33.3% (1-3)

