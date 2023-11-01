Buy Tickets for Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens Women's Basketball Games
Currently 4-3, the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens' women's hoops squad's next game is at home versus the Old Dominion Monarchs, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7.
Upcoming Delaware games
Delaware's next matchup information
- Opponent: Old Dominion Monarchs
- Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Bob Carpenter Center
Top Delaware players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Tara Cousins
|7
|17.9
|4.7
|2.0
|1.6
|0.0
|51.5% (50-97)
|42.3% (22-52)
|Klarke Sconiers
|7
|13.1
|5.4
|1.7
|0.3
|0.9
|57.1% (36-63)
|0.0% (0-1)
|Chloe Wilson
|7
|13.1
|5.9
|2.0
|0.7
|0.0
|46.3% (25-54)
|40.0% (4-10)
|Sydney Boone
|7
|10.9
|3.3
|2.6
|1.3
|0.1
|36.1% (26-72)
|35.5% (11-31)
|Ande'a Cherisier
|7
|7.4
|4.1
|0.1
|0.6
|0.4
|44.7% (21-47)
|33.3% (1-3)
