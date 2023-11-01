Do you live and breathe all things Delaware? Then show your pride in the Fightin' Blue Hens women's team with some new gear. For more info on the team, including up-to-date stats, keep scrolling.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Delaware team leaders

Want to buy Tara Cousins' jersey? Or another Delaware player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Tara Cousins 6 17.0 4.8 2.0 1.5 0.0 Chloe Wilson 6 13.8 6.2 2.0 0.8 0.0 Klarke Sconiers 6 12.7 5.3 1.8 0.2 0.7 Sydney Boone 6 10.2 3.3 2.7 1.5 0.2 Ande'a Cherisier 6 7.5 4.2 0.2 0.5 0.3 Darrionna Howard 6 6.2 7.8 1.0 0.7 0.3 Mia Yanogacio 6 3.0 1.0 1.2 0.2 0.0 Rebecca Demeke 5 2.4 0.6 0.8 0.8 0.0 Nakiyah Mays-Prince 5 1.4 0.6 2.0 1.0 0.0 Jada Thorpe 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

Delaware season stats

Delaware has put together a 3-3 record on the season so far.

The Fightin' Blue Hens are 1-1 at home, 1-0 on the road and 1-2 in neutral-site games this year.

Delaware's best win this season came on November 26 in a 73-66 victory over the Vermont Catamounts.

This year, the Fightin' Blue Hens haven't played a game against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are 24 games left on Delaware's schedule in 2023-24, and none are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Fightin' Blue Hens? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Delaware games

Check out the Fightin' Blue Hens in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Duquesne A 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 7 Old Dominion H 7:00 PM Mon, Dec 11 VCU N 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 Temple A 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Delaware State A 2:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Delaware this season.

Check out the Fightin' Blue Hens this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.