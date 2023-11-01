Buy Tickets for CSU Northridge Matadors Women's Basketball Games
CSU Northridge's 2023-24 women's college hoops season continues (the Matadors are currently 2-4) on Thursday, December 7 at 10:00 PM ET, away versus the UCLA Bruins.
Upcoming CSU Northridge games
CSU Northridge's next matchup information
- Opponent: UCLA Bruins
- Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Pauley Pavilion
- Broadcast: Pac-12 Network
Top CSU Northridge players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Kaitlyn Elsholz
|6
|11.0
|3.3
|1.5
|1.5
|1.2
|35.2% (25-71)
|22.5% (9-40)
|Amiyah Ferguson
|6
|9.3
|2.8
|3.8
|1.5
|0.0
|26.0% (19-73)
|15.6% (5-32)
|Kayanna Spriggs
|6
|8.0
|7.5
|1.8
|2.2
|0.5
|39.2% (20-51)
|100.0% (1-1)
|Talo Li-Uperesa
|6
|7.2
|5.8
|1.5
|0.8
|0.8
|41.7% (15-36)
|27.3% (3-11)
|Erica Adams
|3
|14.3
|5.3
|2.0
|2.3
|0.0
|47.1% (16-34)
|37.5% (3-8)
