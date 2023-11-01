CSU Northridge's 2023-24 women's college hoops season continues (the Matadors are currently 2-4) on Thursday, December 7 at 10:00 PM ET, away versus the UCLA Bruins.

If you're looking to see the CSU Northridge Matadors in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming CSU Northridge games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

CSU Northridge's next matchup information

Opponent: UCLA Bruins

UCLA Bruins Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Pauley Pavilion

Pauley Pavilion Broadcast: Pac-12 Network

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for CSU Northridge's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top CSU Northridge players

Shop for CSU Northridge gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Kaitlyn Elsholz 6 11.0 3.3 1.5 1.5 1.2 35.2% (25-71) 22.5% (9-40) Amiyah Ferguson 6 9.3 2.8 3.8 1.5 0.0 26.0% (19-73) 15.6% (5-32) Kayanna Spriggs 6 8.0 7.5 1.8 2.2 0.5 39.2% (20-51) 100.0% (1-1) Talo Li-Uperesa 6 7.2 5.8 1.5 0.8 0.8 41.7% (15-36) 27.3% (3-11) Erica Adams 3 14.3 5.3 2.0 2.3 0.0 47.1% (16-34) 37.5% (3-8)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.