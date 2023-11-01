CSU Northridge's 2023-24 women's college hoops season continues (the Matadors are currently 2-4) on Thursday, December 7 at 10:00 PM ET, away versus the UCLA Bruins.

Upcoming CSU Northridge games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 UCLA A 10:00 PM
Sun, Dec 10 San Diego H 5:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 San Jose State H 3:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Loyola Marymount H 4:00 PM
Thu, Dec 28 Cal Poly H 9:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Long Beach State H 5:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Hawaii A 12:00 AM
Thu, Jan 11 UC Davis H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 CSU Fullerton A 9:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 UCSB A 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 UC Riverside H 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 CSU Bakersfield A 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 UC Irvine H 5:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 UCSD H 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 UC Riverside A 9:00 PM

CSU Northridge's next matchup information

  • Opponent: UCLA Bruins
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Location: Pauley Pavilion
  • Broadcast: Pac-12 Network

Top CSU Northridge players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kaitlyn Elsholz 6 11.0 3.3 1.5 1.5 1.2 35.2% (25-71) 22.5% (9-40)
Amiyah Ferguson 6 9.3 2.8 3.8 1.5 0.0 26.0% (19-73) 15.6% (5-32)
Kayanna Spriggs 6 8.0 7.5 1.8 2.2 0.5 39.2% (20-51) 100.0% (1-1)
Talo Li-Uperesa 6 7.2 5.8 1.5 0.8 0.8 41.7% (15-36) 27.3% (3-11)
Erica Adams 3 14.3 5.3 2.0 2.3 0.0 47.1% (16-34) 37.5% (3-8)

