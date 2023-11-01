Don't be a half-hearted fan of the CSU Northridge Matadors. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. More details, along with current team stats for the women's team, can be found below.

CSU Northridge team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kaitlyn Elsholz 5 11.4 3.4 1.2 1.4 1.4 Amiyah Ferguson 5 9.6 2.8 4.2 1.4 0.0 Kayanna Spriggs 5 8.6 7.2 2.0 2.4 0.4 Talo Li-Uperesa 5 7.0 5.8 1.8 1.0 1.0 Laney Amundsen 5 6.4 5.2 1.4 1.4 0.8 Erica Adams 2 15.0 4.0 2.5 3.0 0.0 Arina Nikishina 5 5.0 2.8 0.6 1.0 0.8 Rachel Harvey 5 2.6 2.2 0.4 1.2 0.0 Olivia Smith 5 1.4 2.4 0.8 1.0 0.6 Jordan Hayden 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

CSU Northridge season stats

CSU Northridge has only two wins (2-3) this season.

The Matadors have a 2-1 record at home and a 0-2 record on the road.

There are one game against Top 25 teams remaining on CSU Northridge's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming CSU Northridge games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Sacramento State A 5:00 PM Thu, Dec 7 UCLA A 10:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 San Diego H 5:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 San Jose State H 3:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Loyola Marymount H 4:00 PM

