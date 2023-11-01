The CSU Fullerton Titans women (4-3) will next play on the road against the Cal Baptist Lancers, on Saturday, December 16 at 4:00 PM ET.

CSU Fullerton's next matchup information

Opponent: Cal Baptist Lancers

Cal Baptist Lancers Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: CBU Events Center

Top CSU Fullerton players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Hope Hassmann 7 15.0 3.0 2.7 0.9 0.0 49.3% (33-67) 39.1% (9-23) Ashlee Lewis 7 10.4 8.7 1.0 1.0 1.7 44.9% (31-69) - Gabi Vidmar 7 10.4 4.1 2.7 2.0 0.7 40.9% (27-66) 38.7% (12-31) Demonnie Lagway 6 7.5 3.2 0.7 0.8 0.0 34.9% (15-43) 16.7% (1-6) Kathryn Neff 7 4.6 1.3 0.7 0.4 0.6 38.7% (12-31) 36.8% (7-19)

