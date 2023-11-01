Make sure your friends, family, and pizza delivery guy know how big a fan you are of the CSU Fullerton Titans! Show off your team pride during the next game by wearing an officially licensed jersey, T-shirt, cap, or other apparel. Continue reading to learn more about the women's team.

CSU Fullerton team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Hope Hassmann 6 13.8 2.8 2.7 0.8 0.0 Gabi Vidmar 6 9.2 4.5 2.5 2.0 0.7 Ashlee Lewis 6 9.0 8.7 0.8 1.2 1.5 Demonnie Lagway 6 7.5 3.2 0.7 0.8 0.0 Kathryn Neff 6 4.3 1.3 0.5 0.3 0.3 Aixchel Hernandez 6 3.8 1.7 0.8 0.2 0.5 Emily Strachan 4 3.0 0.3 0.0 0.8 0.0 Ruby MacDonald 6 1.8 2.2 0.2 0.2 0.0 Eva Levingston 5 2.2 3.0 1.0 1.0 0.0 Brielle Minor 5 2.0 2.8 1.6 0.2 0.2

CSU Fullerton season stats

CSU Fullerton has three wins so far this season (3-3).

The Titans have one home win this year (1-1), are 1-1 on the road and are 1-1 in neutral-site games.

CSU Fullerton captured its best win of the season on November 29, when it defeated the San Jose State Spartans, who rank No. 251 in the RPI rankings, 71-64.

This year, the Titans haven't played a game versus a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

CSU Fullerton's remaining schedule includes one game versus Top 25 squads.

Upcoming CSU Fullerton games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Wed, Dec 6 Fresno State A 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Cal Baptist A 4:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 USC A 10:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Santa Clara H 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 28 Long Beach State A 10:00 PM

