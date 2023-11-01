Buy Tickets for CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners Women's Basketball Games
CSU Bakersfield's 2023-24 women's college hoops season continues (the Roadrunners are currently 2-5) on Saturday, December 16 at 4:00 PM ET, at home versus the Pepperdine Waves.
Upcoming CSU Bakersfield games
CSU Bakersfield's next matchup information
- Opponent: Pepperdine Waves
- Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Icardo Center
Top CSU Bakersfield players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Shaunae Brown
|7
|15.4
|3.1
|1.4
|0.7
|0.1
|42.7% (38-89)
|41.4% (24-58)
|Jordan Olivares
|7
|12.3
|6.6
|3.1
|2.1
|0.3
|32.1% (27-84)
|33.3% (8-24)
|Amourie Porter
|7
|6.4
|2.9
|0.1
|0.4
|0.3
|34.7% (17-49)
|16.7% (2-12)
|Sophie Tougas
|7
|6.0
|3.6
|0.3
|0.7
|0.9
|24.2% (15-62)
|22.6% (7-31)
|Cassidy Johnson
|7
|5.1
|4.0
|0.3
|0.1
|0.1
|43.6% (17-39)
|-
