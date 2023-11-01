The Coppin State Eagles women (3-7) will next play on the road against the George Washington Revolutionaries, on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Coppin State games

Coppin State's next matchup information

Opponent: George Washington Revolutionaries

George Washington Revolutionaries Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

Top Coppin State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Laila Lawrence 10 13.5 8.4 1.3 1.1 1.1 45.9% (51-111) 30.8% (4-13) Faith Blackstone 10 13.3 4.5 1.0 0.6 0.9 31.7% (44-139) 20.0% (10-50) Angel Jones 6 11.7 3.5 1.2 1.5 0.0 45.2% (28-62) 38.1% (8-21) Mossi Staples 10 6.4 2.2 2.1 1.5 0.0 25.9% (22-85) 23.3% (10-43) Tiffany Hammond 10 4.8 1.9 1.0 1.4 0.1 25.8% (16-62) 24.5% (13-53)

