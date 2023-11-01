The Coppin State Eagles women (3-7) will next play on the road against the George Washington Revolutionaries, on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to see the Coppin State Eagles in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Coppin State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 George Washington A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 Binghamton A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 LSU H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 28 Duke A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Delaware State A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 8 Maryland-Eastern Shore H 5:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Morgan State H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Norfolk State A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 29 Howard H 5:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 North Carolina Central A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Feb 5 South Carolina State A 5:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 17 Delaware State H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Feb 19 Maryland-Eastern Shore A 5:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 24 Norfolk State H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Feb 26 Howard A 5:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Coppin State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: George Washington Revolutionaries
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Coppin State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Coppin State players

Shop for Coppin State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Laila Lawrence 10 13.5 8.4 1.3 1.1 1.1 45.9% (51-111) 30.8% (4-13)
Faith Blackstone 10 13.3 4.5 1.0 0.6 0.9 31.7% (44-139) 20.0% (10-50)
Angel Jones 6 11.7 3.5 1.2 1.5 0.0 45.2% (28-62) 38.1% (8-21)
Mossi Staples 10 6.4 2.2 2.1 1.5 0.0 25.9% (22-85) 23.3% (10-43)
Tiffany Hammond 10 4.8 1.9 1.0 1.4 0.1 25.8% (16-62) 24.5% (13-53)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.