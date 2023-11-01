Don't be a fickle fan of the Coppin State Eagles. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Additional details, along with updated team stats for the women's team, can be found below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Coppin State Eagles jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Coppin State team leaders

Want to buy Laila Lawrence's jersey? Or another Coppin State player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Faith Blackstone 8 14.5 5.0 0.9 0.5 0.8 Laila Lawrence 8 14.3 8.4 1.3 1.3 1.0 Mossi Staples 8 6.8 2.0 2.3 1.5 0.0 Angel Jones 4 12.8 4.8 1.0 1.3 0.0 Tiffany Hammond 8 5.3 1.9 1.0 1.6 0.1 Tyler Gray 8 3.6 3.8 1.8 1.1 0.1 Colleen Bucknor 6 4.2 4.2 1.0 1.0 0.5 Khya Jenkins 8 1.0 1.5 0.3 0.3 0.0 Niyah Gaston 3 2.0 1.7 0.3 0.0 0.0 Charia Roberts 2 2.0 1.0 0.5 1.0 0.0

Coppin State season stats

Coppin State has three wins so far this season (3-5).

The Eagles have a 0-3 record at home and a 3-2 record on the road.

Coppin State took down the No. 291-ranked (according to the RPI) Pittsburgh Panthers, 61-56, on November 21, which goes down as its signature victory of the season.

The Eagles have not played any games this season versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are 20 games left on Coppin State's schedule in 2023-24, and one are versus teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Eagles? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Coppin State games

Check out the Eagles in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 East Carolina A 2:00 PM Mon, Dec 4 North Florida H 11:00 AM Sat, Dec 9 George Washington A 2:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Binghamton A 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 LSU H 6:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Coppin State this season.

Check out the Eagles this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.