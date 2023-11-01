The California Golden Bears women (7-1) will next play at home against the Gonzaga Bulldogs, on Thursday, December 7 at 10:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Cal games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 Gonzaga H 10:00 PM
Sat, Dec 9 Nevada H 5:00 PM
Fri, Dec 15 Eastern Washington H 2:30 PM
Thu, Dec 21 UL Monroe H 5:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Stanford H 5:00 PM
Fri, Jan 5 Washington H 10:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Washington State H 3:00 PM
Fri, Jan 12 Colorado A 9:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Utah A 2:00 PM
Fri, Jan 19 Oregon State H 10:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Oregon H 3:00 PM
Fri, Jan 26 Arizona A 9:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Arizona State A 2:00 PM
Fri, Feb 2 UCLA H 10:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 USC H 3:00 PM

Cal's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Gonzaga Bulldogs
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Location: Haas Pavilion
  • Broadcast: Pac-12 Network

Top Cal players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Marta Suarez 8 14.5 6.3 1.4 1.5 0.6 42.6% (40-94) 35.0% (14-40)
Leilani McIntosh 8 11.8 3.6 6.3 1.8 0.4 42.9% (27-63) 41.7% (10-24)
Kemery Martín 8 8.8 3.3 2.0 0.9 1.0 33.3% (26-78) 28.2% (11-39)
Ugonne Onyiah 8 7.5 8.0 0.6 1.5 1.4 48.9% (23-47) -
McKayla Williams 8 7.0 7.9 1.5 0.9 0.4 42.6% (23-54) 20.0% (4-20)

