The California Golden Bears women (7-1) will next play at home against the Gonzaga Bulldogs, on Thursday, December 7 at 10:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Cal games

Cal's next matchup information

Opponent: Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga Bulldogs Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Haas Pavilion

Haas Pavilion Broadcast: Pac-12 Network

Top Cal players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Marta Suarez 8 14.5 6.3 1.4 1.5 0.6 42.6% (40-94) 35.0% (14-40) Leilani McIntosh 8 11.8 3.6 6.3 1.8 0.4 42.9% (27-63) 41.7% (10-24) Kemery Martín 8 8.8 3.3 2.0 0.9 1.0 33.3% (26-78) 28.2% (11-39) Ugonne Onyiah 8 7.5 8.0 0.6 1.5 1.4 48.9% (23-47) - McKayla Williams 8 7.0 7.9 1.5 0.9 0.4 42.6% (23-54) 20.0% (4-20)

