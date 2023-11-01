Buy Tickets for California Golden Bears Women's Basketball Games
The California Golden Bears women (7-1) will next play at home against the Gonzaga Bulldogs, on Thursday, December 7 at 10:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch the California Golden Bears in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming Cal games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Cal's next matchup information
- Opponent: Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Haas Pavilion
- Broadcast: Pac-12 Network
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Cal's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Cal players
Shop for Cal gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Marta Suarez
|8
|14.5
|6.3
|1.4
|1.5
|0.6
|42.6% (40-94)
|35.0% (14-40)
|Leilani McIntosh
|8
|11.8
|3.6
|6.3
|1.8
|0.4
|42.9% (27-63)
|41.7% (10-24)
|Kemery Martín
|8
|8.8
|3.3
|2.0
|0.9
|1.0
|33.3% (26-78)
|28.2% (11-39)
|Ugonne Onyiah
|8
|7.5
|8.0
|0.6
|1.5
|1.4
|48.9% (23-47)
|-
|McKayla Williams
|8
|7.0
|7.9
|1.5
|0.9
|0.4
|42.6% (23-54)
|20.0% (4-20)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.